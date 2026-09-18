5 turmeric-infused recipes you'll love
What's the story
Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice, is famous for its health benefits and culinary versatility. In African cuisine, turmeric is used to add color and depth to a variety of dishes. Here are five African recipes that highlight turmeric's unique flavors, from stews to rice dishes. These recipes not only celebrate the spice's rich history but also offer a taste of Africa's diverse culinary landscape.
Dish 1
Turmeric-infused jollof rice
Jollof rice is a staple in many West African countries. Adding turmeric gives this beloved dish an extra layer of flavor and a beautiful golden hue.
The recipe calls for cooking rice with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, including turmeric.
The result is a fragrant and colorful dish that can be enjoyed on its own or as a side.
Dish 2
Golden vegetable tagine
Tagine is a North African stew cooked in a traditional clay pot.
Adding turmeric to vegetable tagine enhances its earthy flavors and gives it a warm color.
The dish usually includes root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, along with chickpeas and dried fruits like apricots or raisins.
Slow-cooking allows the spices to meld together beautifully.
Dish 3
Spiced lentil soup with turmeric
Lentil soup is a comforting dish across Africa, particularly during chilly months.
Adding turmeric not only boosts the nutritional value but also adds depth to the flavor profile.
This soup generally has lentils simmered with onions, garlic, tomatoes, cumin seeds, and coriander powder. Turmeric is the star ingredient.
Dish 4
Turmeric coconut rice
This dish marries the creamy texture of coconut milk with the earthy notes of turmeric for an aromatic rice dish.
Widely enjoyed across East Africa, this dish is perfect for pairing with curries or stews.
It is a great way to enjoy the culinary benefits of turmeric, making it a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal.
Dish 5
Golden chickpea stew
Chickpea stew is a hearty meal that is both filling and nutritious. Adding turmeric gives it a beautiful golden color and enhances its flavor profile.
The stew is made with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices, including cumin and coriander.
It is a comforting dish that is perfect for any time of the year.