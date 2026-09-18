5 afro puff hairstyles to try this summer
What's the story
Afro puffs are a versatile and stylish way to embrace natural hair during the summer. These hairstyles not only provide comfort but also allow for creativity and personal expression. Whether you're heading to a casual outing or a formal event, afro puffs can be adapted to suit various occasions. Here are five afro puff hairstyles that can elevate your summer style, offering both practicality and flair.
Style 1
Classic double afro puffs
Double afro puffs are a playful and youthful hairstyle that works well for all occasions.
Part your hair down the middle and create two equal sections. Secure each section with a hair tie or scrunchie, making sure they are fluffy and voluminous.
This style is perfect for casual outings or fun events, giving you an energetic look.
Style 2
Sleek single afro puff
A single sleek afro puff gives you a more polished look, perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
To achieve this style, gather all your hair into one high ponytail at the crown of your head.
Use gel or mousse to smooth out any flyaways and create a sleek finish.
This elegant look can be paired with dresses or business attire.
Style 3
Braided afro puff crown
Incorporating braids into your afro puff adds an intricate touch to your hairstyle.
Start by braiding small sections of hair along the front or sides of your head before gathering them into a puff at the top.
This regal hairstyle is perfect for weddings or special celebrations where you want to make an impression.
Style 4
Half-up afro puff with twists
For those who want some hair down while still sporting an afro puff, half-up styles are perfect.
Twist small sections from either side of your head, and pin them back with bobby pins or clips, leaving the rest of your hair loose in a voluminous puff at the top.
This versatile look is great for both casual days out and evening gatherings.
Style 5
Decorative afro puff accessories
Adding accessories like headbands, clips, or scarves can make any afro puff hairstyle even more stylish this summer season.
Pick colorful bands that match your outfit's color scheme, or go for metallic clips for some sparkle.
These accessories not only make your hairstyle look good, but also give you the opportunity to express your personal style without any permanent changes to your hair.