5 everyday dishes that get a flavor boost from ajwain
What's the story
Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a staple in many kitchens for its distinctive flavor and aroma. Famous for its digestive properties, ajwain can be used in a variety of recipes to amp up the taste. Here are five ajwain-based recipes that are easy to prepare and delicious. From traditional dishes to innovative ones, these recipes show how versatile ajwain can be in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Ajwain paratha delight
Ajwain paratha is a simple yet flavorful flatbread that goes well with any meal.
To make it, knead whole wheat flour with water, salt, and crushed ajwain seeds.
Roll out the dough into flat rounds and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
This paratha goes well with yogurt or pickles and gives you the goodness of ajwain with every bite.
Dish 2
Spicy ajwain rice
Spicy ajwain rice is an aromatic dish that combines basmati rice with spices and herbs.
Start by cooking basmati rice until fluffy.
In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chilies, and crushed ajwain seeds. Saute until onions turn translucent.
Add the cooked rice, along with salt, and mix well.
The result is a fragrant rice dish with the distinctive taste of ajwain.
Drink 1
Refreshing ajwain lemonade
Ajwain lemonade is a refreshing drink, ideal for hot days or as a post-meal digestion aid.
To prepare this drink, crush some fresh mint leaves with ajwain seeds in a glass.
Squeeze half a lemon into it, add sugar or honey as per taste, and fill the glass with chilled water or soda water.
Stir well before serving over ice cubes, if desired.
Dish 3
Flavorful ajwain dal
Ajwain dal is a comforting lentil soup infused with aromatic spices, like turmeric powder, cumin powder, and roasted ground coriander powder, mixed with whole black peppercorns added too.
Cooked lentils are simmered gently until soft enough, then seasoned generously with salt too.
Garnish freshly chopped coriander leaves sprinkled liberally atop each bowlful, served piping hot alongside steamed rice, perhaps?
Snack 1
Crispy ajwain chips
Crispy ajwain chips make for an ideal snack option when craving something crunchy, yet tasty, at any time during the day.
Thinly slice potatoes into rounds, then fry them in hot oil until crispiness is achieved. Drain excess oil using paper towels.
Sprinkle salt lightly over the top, followed by a dusting of powdered ajwain to finish the flavor profile perfectly!