5 comforting meals made with barley

Ethiopian barley salad is a refreshing mix of cooked barley, fresh vegetables, and herbs.

The dish usually has tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and parsley, all tossed in a tangy lemon dressing.

The addition of spices like cumin and coriander gives it an aromatic touch.

This salad is not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.