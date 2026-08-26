Bored of the same beans? Try these tasty recipes
What's the story
Beans are a staple in most vegetarian diets, thanks to their versatility and nutritional value. They are loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a great choice for anyone looking to eat plant-based. Here are five unique bean-based recipes that will not only add variety to your meals, but also pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. Each recipe highlights the versatility of beans in different cuisines and cooking styles.
Dish 1
Spicy black bean tacos
Spicy black bean tacos are a delicious way to enjoy the rich flavors of black beans.
To make these tacos, cook black beans with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Once cooked, mash the mixture slightly for texture.
Serve on corn tortillas with fresh toppings like avocado slices, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges for added zest.
Dish 2
Creamy white bean dip
A creamy white bean dip makes for an excellent appetizer or snack option.
Blend cooked white beans with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs like rosemary or thyme until smooth.
This dip goes well with vegetable sticks or whole-grain crackers.
It is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening at home.
Dish 3
Hearty lentil soup with kidney beans
Lentil soup with kidney beans makes for a hearty meal that is both filling and nutritious.
Cook lentils along with kidney beans in vegetable broth with diced tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions, and spices, such as bay leaves and thyme.
This soup is ideal for colder days when you need something warm and comforting.
Dish 4
Chickpea salad with mixed greens
Chickpea salad with mixed greens is a refreshing take on traditional salads.
Toss chickpeas with spinach or arugula leaves, along with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onion rings, and olives (optional), feta cheese (optional), and lemon juice dressing (olive oil optional too).
This salad is perfect as a light lunch option or side dish during dinner parties.
Dish 5
Pinto bean chili con carne (vegetarian version)
Pinto bean chili con carne (vegetarian version) makes for a spicy treat without meat.
Simmer pinto beans with bell peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt, pepper, and other seasonings of your choice.
Serve hot with cornbread or rice.
This dish is perfect for family gatherings, bringing warmth and joy to the table.