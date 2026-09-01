Want to try bok choy? Start with these tasty dishes
What's the story
Bok choy, a versatile leafy green vegetable, is a staple in many Asian cuisines. Its crisp texture and mild flavor make it an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. Whether you are looking to enhance your culinary skills or simply enjoy some nutritious meals, bok choy offers endless possibilities. Here are five unique recipes that showcase the delightful qualities of bok choy, each bringing out different aspects of this wonderful vegetable.
Dish 1
Stir-fried bok choy with garlic
Stir-frying bok choy with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy its natural flavors.
Heat some oil in a pan, add minced garlic until fragrant, and toss in the bok choy.
Cook for just a few minutes until the leaves are tender but still crisp.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and can be seasoned with soy sauce for added depth.
Dish 2
Bok choy soup with tofu
A comforting bowl of bok choy soup with tofu is perfect for cooler days.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with sliced mushrooms and carrots.
Add chopped bok choy and cubes of firm tofu into the pot. Let it cook until the vegetables are tender.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with green onions before serving.
Dish 3
Grilled bok choy salad
Grilling bok choy gives it a smoky flavor that pairs beautifully in salads.
Cut the bok choy in half lengthwise, and brush each side lightly with olive oil.
Grill over medium heat until charred marks appear on both sides.
Serve on a plate topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette.
Dish 4
Bok choy stir-fry noodles
For a hearty meal, try bok choy stir-fry noodles.
Cook your choice of noodles as per package instructions.
In another pan, stir-fry sliced onions and bell peppers until soft.
Add chopped bok choy, along with the cooked noodles, into the pan.
Toss everything together with soy sauce for flavoring before serving hot.
Dish 5
Spicy bok choy kimchi
If you like fermented flavors, spicy bok choy kimchi is just the thing for you.
Mix gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), garlic paste, ginger paste, sugar, salt, and water to make a marinade.
Coat the bok choys in this mixture, and let them ferment for a few days in the refrigerator before consuming them as a side dish or topping on rice bowls.