Bonda: The crispy Indian snack worth trying
What's the story
Bondas are a popular street food breakfast option in many parts of India. These are deep-fried snacks made with a spiced potato filling coated in chickpea flour batter. While the classic version is loved by many, some unique variations give a twist to the traditional recipe. These variations are not just delicious but also reflect the diverse culinary landscape of India.
#1
Masala bonda with a twist
Masala bonda is another popular variation that adds a mix of spices to the potato filling.
This version often includes ingredients like cumin, coriander, and turmeric for an extra kick.
The spices give a rich flavor profile that goes well with the crispy texture of the bonda.
Served with chutney or sauce, masala bonda makes for a delightful breakfast option.
#2
Cheese-stuffed bonda delight
For cheese lovers, cheese stuffed bonda is an irresistible option.
In this variation, a gooey cheese filling is added to the potato mixture before frying.
The melted cheese oozes out when you bite into it, making for a creamy contrast to the spicy potato base.
This fusion of flavors makes cheese stuffed bonda an exciting choice for those looking for something different.
#3
Vegetable bonda for health enthusiasts
Vegetable bonda caters to health-conscious foodies by adding finely chopped vegetables, like carrots and peas, to the potato filling.
This variation not only adds nutrition but also adds texture and color to the classic recipe.
The vegetables make the bondas lighter while retaining their signature taste when paired with tangy chutneys.
#4
Sweet potato bonda innovation
Sweet potato bonda is an innovative twist that uses sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes as its main ingredient.
The natural sweetness of sweet potatoes balances out the spices used in making these bondas, and it gives them a unique flavor profile that sets them apart from traditional ones.
They can be enjoyed as an evening snack or breakfast treat alike!