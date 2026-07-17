Make brinjal more tasty with these chutneys
What's the story
Eggplant, or brinjal, is a versatile vegetable that can be transformed into delicious chutneys. These chutneys are not just flavorful but also easy to make. They can be paired with various dishes, adding a unique taste to your meals. Here are five creative eggplant chutney ideas that will spice up your dining experience. Each one has its own distinct flavor profile, catering to different taste preferences.
#1
Spicy brinjal chutney
If you like your food spicy, this one's for you!
Roast brinjals over an open flame until the skin is charred.
Peel off the skin and blend the flesh with green chilies, garlic, and salt.
This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads and adds a fiery kick to any meal.
#2
Tangy tamarind brinjal chutney
This sweet and tangy chutney is made by mixing roasted eggplants with tamarind pulp, jaggery, and spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a flavorful paste that goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Its tangy notes are sure to tantalize your taste buds.
#3
Coconut-infused brinjal chutney
For a more subtle flavor, try this coconut-infused version.
Blend roasted eggplants with grated coconut, green chilies, ginger, and salt for a creamy texture.
This chutney is perfect as a side dish or spread on sandwiches for an added layer of flavor.
#4
Minty brinjal chutney
Combine the freshness of mint with the earthy taste of brinjal in this unique chutney.
Blend roasted brinjals with fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, green chilies, and salt for a refreshing condiment that pairs well with rice dishes or as a dip for vegetables.
#5
Sweet onion brinjal chutney
This one combines the sweetness of caramelized onions with smoky roasted eggplants.
Sauté onions till golden brown and mix with mashed eggplant flesh along with spices like cumin seeds and black pepper powder.
The result is a sweet-savory chutney that goes well with grilled vegetables or can be used as a sandwich spread.