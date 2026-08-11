5 fresh and flavorful coriander recipes to try
What's the story
Coriander leaves, commonly known as cilantro, are a staple in many kitchens around the world. Their fresh flavor can elevate several dishes. From salads to sauces, coriander leaves can be used in a variety of ways to add taste and aroma. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of coriander leaves, making them an essential ingredient for any culinary enthusiast.
Dish 1
Fresh coriander salad delight
This refreshing salad combines the zest of coriander leaves with crisp vegetables.
Chop up cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers, and toss them with a generous handful of chopped coriander leaves.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added brightness.
This dish is perfect as a side or light lunch option, offering a burst of flavors that complement each other beautifully.
Dish 2
Coriander pesto twist
For a unique twist on traditional pesto, swap basil for fresh coriander leaves.
Blend coriander leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
This vibrant green sauce can be tossed with pasta or used as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.
The distinct taste of coriander gives this classic recipe an exciting new dimension.
Dish 3
Spicy coriander chutney
Spicy coriander chutney is an ideal accompaniment to snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Blend fresh coriander leaves with green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt until smooth.
Adjust spice levels according to your preference by adding more chilies, if desired.
This chutney not only adds heat but also enhances the overall flavor profile of any dish it accompanies.
Dish 4
Coriander-infused rice pilaf
Infuse rice pilaf with the aromatic essence of coriander by adding finely chopped leaves during cooking.
Saute onions in olive oil until golden brown before adding basmati rice, along with vegetable broth or water.
Once cooked through but still firm (al dente), fold in freshly chopped cilantro, along with peas or other vegetables, for added texture and nutrition.
Dish 5
Zesty coriander dressing
Create a zesty dressing by whisking together olive oil, vinegar, minced garlic, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
Stir in finely chopped cilantro until well combined.
This dressing works wonderfully drizzled over salads, grilled vegetables, or even used as a marinade for tofu and tempeh. It adds a burst of freshness and enhances the flavors of your meals.