Try these delicious arugula recipes today

Arugula, with its peppery flavor and tender leaves, is a versatile green that can elevate any dish. Not just a salad base, arugula can be used in a variety of recipes to add depth and nutrition. Here are five creative ways to use arugula in your meals. From pastas to smoothies, these ideas will help you enjoy the unique taste of arugula in different culinary contexts.

Dish 1 Arugula pesto delight Arugula pesto is a zesty twist on the classic basil version. Blend fresh arugula with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a vibrant sauce. This pesto goes well with pasta or can be used as a spread on sandwiches. The peppery notes of arugula complement the richness of the cheese and nuts, making it a delightful addition to your kitchen repertoire.

Dish 2 Savory arugula flatbread Transform flatbread into an exciting dish by topping it with fresh arugula along with roasted vegetables such as bell peppers and zucchini. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle some feta cheese before baking until crispy. The combination of warm bread with cool arugula creates a pleasing contrast that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 3 Arugula smoothie boost For those who prefer liquid meals, try adding arugula to your morning smoothie for an extra nutrient boost without overpowering flavors. Blend it with bananas, apples, and a splash of orange juice for sweetness. The mild bitterness of arugula balances the fruitiness while providing vitamins A and C along with calcium.

Dish 4 Grilled arugula pizza Grilling pizza gives it a smoky flavor that pairs well with peppery greens such as arugula. Top your homemade or store-bought crust with mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and a generous handful of fresh arugula after baking. The heat wilts the leaves slightly but retains their distinct taste.