Bet you haven't tried lentils like this
What's the story
Lentils, a staple in most households, are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients. They are rich in protein and fiber, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking to eat healthy. While most of us are familiar with the traditional dal recipes, there are several lesser-known dishes that can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five innovative lentil recipes that you probably haven't tried yet.
Dish 1
Spicy lentil pancakes
Spicy lentil pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option.
To prepare these pancakes, soak red lentils overnight and blend them with spices like cumin and coriander.
Cook the batter in a skillet until golden brown.
These pancakes can be served with yogurt or chutney for added flavor. They are not just tasty, but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Lentil stuffed bell peppers
Lentil stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful and nutritious dish.
Cook green lentils with onions, tomatoes, and spices until tender.
Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers, and bake until the peppers are soft.
This dish makes for a great combination of flavors and textures, making it an appealing option for lunch or dinner.
Dish 3
Creamy lentil soup with coconut milk
For a creamy texture without dairy, try making lentil soup with coconut milk.
Cook brown lentils with garlic, ginger, and vegetable broth until soft.
Stir in coconut milk for creaminess, and season with turmeric and chili powder for warmth.
This soup is perfect for cold days when you want something comforting yet healthy.
Dish 4
Lentil salad with roasted vegetables
A refreshing way to enjoy lentils is by adding them to a salad with roasted vegetables.
Cook black lentils until tender but firm. Toss them with roasted carrots, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.
Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the mix for brightness.
This salad is ideal as a side dish or light meal.
Dish 5
Baked lentil fritters
Baked lentil fritters make for a healthy snack or appetizer option.
Start by mashing cooked yellow lentils and mixing them with grated carrots and herbs, like parsley or cilantro.
Shape into small patties and bake until crisp on the outside but soft inside.
Serve these fritters with a tangy dipping sauce for extra zestiness.