Make everyday recipes more exciting with licorice root

Beverage 1

Licorice root tea delight

Licorice root tea is a soothing drink that combines the sweetness of licorice with hot water. To prepare this tea, steep one teaspoon of dried licorice root in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can add lemon or honey for an extra flavor, if you want. This tea is perfect for relaxing after a long day and can also help with digestion.