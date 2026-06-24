Make everyday recipes more exciting with licorice root
What's the story
Licorice root, with its naturally sweet flavor, makes for an interesting ingredient to add to various recipes. Its unique taste can elevate both sweet and savory dishes, giving them a distinct twist. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of licorice root. From desserts to beverages, these recipes will inspire you to experiment with this intriguing ingredient in your kitchen.
Beverage 1
Licorice root tea delight
Licorice root tea is a soothing drink that combines the sweetness of licorice with hot water. To prepare this tea, steep one teaspoon of dried licorice root in hot water for about 10 minutes. You can add lemon or honey for an extra flavor, if you want. This tea is perfect for relaxing after a long day and can also help with digestion.
Dessert 1
Sweet licorice root cookies
For those who love baking, sweet licorice root cookies are a must-try. Mix flour, sugar, butter, and ground licorice root to form a dough. Shape into small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown. These cookies offer a subtle sweetness and an aromatic hint of licorice that goes well with afternoon tea or coffee.
Dish 1
Savory licorice root stir-fry
Licorice root stir-fry adds an unexpected twist to vegetables. Start by sauteing your choice of vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli in olive oil. Add thinly sliced fresh licorice root and soy sauce for seasoning. The natural sweetness of the licorice complements the savory elements beautifully, making it a delightful side dish or light main course.
Dessert 2
Creamy licorice root pudding
Creamy pudding infused with ground licorice root makes for an elegant dessert option. Cook milk with sugar until dissolved, then add cornstarch mixed with water to thicken it over low heat while stirring continuously. Once thickened, remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract along with ground licorice root powder before cooling completely in the refrigerator.
Beverage 2
Refreshing iced licorice root lemonade
Iced lemonade gets an interesting twist with added flavors from steeped dried pieces mixed into the lemonade base itself. Start by brewing up some strong tea using these pieces, then combine equal parts freshly squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup together. Pour over ice-filled glasses, topping off each glass with the brewed tea mixture. Garnish with slices of fresh lemon wedges, if desired.