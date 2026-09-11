How to cook with pigeon peas
What's the story
Pigeon pea is a versatile legume that can be used in a variety of dishes. It is rich in protein and fiber, making it a healthy addition to any meal. Here are five flavorful recipes that highlight the unique taste of pigeon pea. From traditional stews to innovative salads and more, these dishes offer a delightful way to enjoy this nutritious ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy pigeon pea stew
Spicy pigeon pea stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy flavor of pigeon peas with aromatic spices.
Cooked with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, this stew is perfect for those who love bold flavors.
The addition of cumin, coriander, and other spices adds depth to the dish, making it a comforting meal for any time of the year.
Dish 2
Pigeon pea salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing pigeon pea salad with citrus dressing is an ideal choice for a light lunch or side dish.
The combination of fresh vegetables like cucumber and bell peppers with cooked pigeon peas creates a colorful and nutritious salad.
A zesty dressing made from lemon juice and olive oil enhances the natural flavors, making it both tasty and healthy.
Dish 3
Creamy pigeon pea curry
Creamy pigeon pea curry is a delightful twist on traditional curries.
The richness of coconut milk balances the spices, such as turmeric and mustard seeds, resulting in a creamy texture.
Served over rice or with flatbread, this curry makes for a satisfying meal that showcases the versatility of pigeon peas.
Dish 4
Roasted pigeon pea snack mix
Roasted pigeon pea snack mix is an easy-to-make treat that packs a punch of flavor.
By roasting the legumes with spices such as paprika, chili powder, and others, you get a crunchy snack that goes well with any occasion.
This mix is perfect for those who want something savory without the guilt.
Dish 5
Savory pigeon pea pancakes
Savory pigeon pea pancakes are an innovative way to enjoy this legume at breakfast or brunch.
Blended into batter with herbs like cilantro or parsley, these pancakes are cooked until golden brown on both sides.
They can be served plain or topped with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.