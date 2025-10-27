When in Goa, try these delicious pithla dishes

Pithla, a traditional Maharashtrian dish, is a staple in many Goan households. Made primarily from gram flour and spices, it makes for a quick and nutritious meal option. In Goa , pithla is often paired with rice or bhakri, making it a comforting meal for any time of the day. Its simplicity and flavor make it a beloved choice among locals and tourists alike.

Dish 1 Classic Goan pithla recipe The classic Goan pithla recipe includes gram flour cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. The dish is usually finished with fresh coriander leaves for garnish. This version of pithla has a slightly spicy flavor that goes well with steamed rice or bhakri. The use of coconut oil gives it an authentic Goan taste that many love.

Dish 2 Spicy green chili pithla twist For those who love their food spicy, the green chili pithla is a great option. In this version, the quantity of green chilies is increased to give the dish an extra kick. The addition of curry leaves enhances the aroma and flavor profile. This spicy variant is best enjoyed with curd rice or plain chapatis to tone down the heat.

Dish 3 Coconut-infused pithla delight Coconut lovers will enjoy this version of pithla, which uses grated coconut while cooking. The coconut adds a subtle sweetness and richness to the dish, making it more delicious. This version goes well with jaggery rice or plain dosas, giving you a unique taste of traditional Goan cuisine.