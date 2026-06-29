Try these dhokla variations from Gujarat

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Khaman: A soft alternative

Khaman is another popular variation of dhokla, mostly made from gram flour. It is softer than the traditional dhokla and is usually yellow in color because of turmeric. Khaman is usually garnished with grated coconut and coriander leaves, which add to its flavor. This version is especially popular in Ahmedabad and is often paired with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce.