Try these dhokla variations from Gujarat
What's the story
Dhokla is a quintessential Gujarati snack that has made its way into the hearts of many across the globe. This steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter is a delight. While the traditional dhokla is a household favorite, Gujarat has many regional variations that bring unique flavors and textures to the table. Each region's take on this classic dish reflects its culinary heritage and local ingredients.
#1
Khaman: A soft alternative
Khaman is another popular variation of dhokla, mostly made from gram flour. It is softer than the traditional dhokla and is usually yellow in color because of turmeric. Khaman is usually garnished with grated coconut and coriander leaves, which add to its flavor. This version is especially popular in Ahmedabad and is often paired with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce.
#2
Handvo: The savory cake
Handvo is a savory cake made from a mixture of rice, lentils, and vegetables like bottle gourd or carrots. Unlike other dhoklas, handvo has a thicker texture and is usually baked instead of steamed. It has a distinct flavor from the spices, like cumin seeds and sesame seeds, used in it. Handvo can be enjoyed as a snack or a meal on its own.
#3
Dhokli: A noodle-like twist
Dhokli gives a noodle-like twist to the traditional dhokla. The batter is rolled into thin strips and cooked in a spicy broth with vegetables like potatoes or peas. This variation is more like a comfort food than a snack because of its hearty texture and spicy taste profile.
#4
Patra: Rolled delight
Patra is prepared by spreading a spiced gram flour paste on colocasia leaves, rolling them up tightly, and steaming them like logs. Once cooked, they are sliced into round discs resembling pinwheels. Patra has layers of flavor from both the leaf's natural taste and the spices used in the preparation process. This makes it an intriguing option among other regional specialties.