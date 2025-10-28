Indian dishes you can make with amla

Indian cuisine is famous for its diversity and use of various ingredients, including the humble amla or Indian gooseberry. Known for its tangy flavor and health benefits, amla can be used in a range of dishes. Here are five unique Indian recipes that highlight the versatility of amla, giving you a taste of traditional flavors with a twist. From savory to sweet, these recipes show how amla can be an integral part of your culinary adventures.

Dish 1 Amla chutney delight Amla chutney is a tangy and spicy condiment that goes well with most Indian meals. To prepare this chutney, blend fresh amlas with green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt. The result is a vibrant green paste that adds zest to snacks like samosas or pakoras. This chutney not just enhances the taste of your meal but also offers the health benefits of amla's vitamin C content.

Dish 2 Sweet amla pickle Sweet amla pickle is another delicious way to enjoy this superfood. For this recipe, cook sliced amlas with jaggery, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and red chili powder until they reach a syrupy consistency. The sweet and tangy flavors make it an ideal accompaniment to rice or flatbreads. This pickle not only satisfies your taste buds but also preserves the nutritional goodness of amlas.

Dish 3 Amla rice medley Amla rice medley is a wholesome dish that combines the goodness of rice with the unique flavor of amla. Start by cooking rice and mixing it with grated fresh amla, peanuts, curry leaves, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds. The dish is light yet flavorful, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. It showcases how amla can elevate simple ingredients into something extraordinary.

Dish 4 Tangy amla dal Tangy amla dal adds an interesting twist to the traditional dal preparations by adding grated amlas while cooking lentils like toor dal or moong dal with turmeric powder and salt. The addition gives the dish a tangy kick without overpowering other flavors. It makes it an excellent choice when you want something different from regular lentil soups.