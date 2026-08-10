Nopal pads: 5 tasty ways to enjoy them

Nopal and bean stew is a hearty dish that marries the earthy flavors of beans with the subtle taste of nopal pads.

The stew is usually prepared by simmering chopped nopal pads with beans, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander.

The result is a nutritious meal that is high in protein and fiber.

This dish is commonly enjoyed as a comforting meal during cooler months.