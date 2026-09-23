Don't toss jackfruit seeds! Try these recipes instead
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Often overlooked, jackfruit seeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, these seeds offer a unique texture and flavor that can enhance many culinary creations. From savory snacks to hearty meals, jackfruit seeds can be incorporated into your cooking repertoire in innovative ways. Here are five dishes that showcase the potential of this underrated ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit seed stir-fry
A spicy jackfruit seed stir-fry is an exciting way to enjoy the natural crunch of the seeds.
Start by boiling the seeds until tender, then sauté them with garlic, ginger, and your choice of vegetables.
Add soy sauce and chili flakes for an extra kick.
This dish is perfect as a side or main course, offering a delightful balance of spice and nuttiness.
Dish 2
Creamy jackfruit seed curry
Transform jackfruit seeds into a creamy curry by simmering them with coconut milk, tomatoes, and aromatic spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a rich, flavorful sauce that pairs well with rice or flatbreads.
This hearty curry highlights the seeds' ability to absorb flavors while providing a satisfying texture.
Dish 3
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
For those who love crunchy snacks, roasted jackfruit seeds make an excellent choice.
Simply toss the cleaned seeds with olive oil, salt, and your favorite herbs or spices before roasting them in the oven until golden brown.
These roasted seeds can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or added to salads for an extra crunch.
Dish 4
Jackfruit seed soup delight
A comforting soup featuring jackfruit seeds can be both nourishing and filling.
Start by simmering the seeds with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until everything is tender.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth of flavor.
This soup makes for an ideal dish on cooler days when you are looking for something warm and hearty.
Dish 5
Jackfruit seed salad mix
Add boiled jackfruit seeds to your favorite salad for extra protein. They have a mild taste that blends well with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Their crunchy texture pairs nicely with fresh vegetables.
They also add nutritional value to your meal, making them a good choice for health-conscious eaters.