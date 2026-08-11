You must try these dishes using poppy seeds

Poppy seed lemon cake is a delightful dessert that marries the tangy zest of lemons with the subtle crunch of poppy seeds.

The cake is moist and flavorful, making it an ideal choice for afternoon tea or special occasions.

The poppy seeds add a unique texture, while the lemon provides a refreshing contrast.

This cake is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed by people who love citrus-flavored desserts.