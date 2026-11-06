5 ways to use rose petal preserve in everyday dishes
What's the story
Wilkin's rose petal preserve is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various dishes to add a unique floral sweetness. This preserve, made from rose petals, sugar, and lemon juice, is not just a treat for the taste buds but also for the eyes. Its delicate flavor can elevate both sweet and savory dishes, making it a must-have in your kitchen. Here are five dishes that highlight the charm of Wilkin's rose petal preserve.
Dish 1
Rose petal preserve scones
Scones with rose petal preserve make for an elegant breakfast or afternoon tea treat. The light, flaky scones go perfectly with the floral notes of the preserve.
To make this dish, mix flour, butter, sugar, and milk to make the dough.
Bake until golden brown and serve warm with a generous spread of Wilkin's rose petal preserve on top.
Dish 2
Rose-infused yogurt parfait
A yogurt parfait infused with Wilkin's rose petal preserve makes for a refreshing and healthy dessert option.
Layer Greek yogurt with granola and fresh fruits like berries or peaches in a glass.
Drizzle the rose petal preserve over each layer for an added touch of sweetness and aroma.
Dish 3
Rose petal preserve pancakes
Pancakes topped with Wilkin's rose petal preserve make for a delightful twist on the classic breakfast dish.
Prepare your favorite pancake batter as usual, but add a hint of vanilla extract for extra flavor.
Once cooked, stack them high on a plate, and generously drizzle the preserve over the top before serving.
Dish 4
Rose petal preserve ice cream sundaes
Ice cream sundaes get an elegant upgrade with Wilkin's rose petal preserve.
Start with scoops of vanilla ice cream in bowls or cones. Top each serving generously with this floral preserve, adding nuts or chocolate shavings, if you like.
It's a simple yet sophisticated dessert that will impress anyone who tries it.
Dish 5
Rose petal preserve salad dressing
For those who love experimenting in the kitchen, try adding Wilkin's rose petal preserve to your salad dressings.
Mix it with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to create a unique vinaigrette.
This dressing goes well with mixed greens, nuts, and fruits, giving your salads a sweet and aromatic touch.