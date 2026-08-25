What is elderflower and how can you cook with it?
What's the story
Elderflower, with its delicate floral notes, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate both savory and sweet dishes. Its subtle yet distinct flavor pairs well with a variety of ingredients, making it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, elderflower can add a unique twist to your culinary creations. Here are five elderflower-infused dishes that showcase this ingredient's potential in both savory and sweet forms.
Drink 1
Elderflower cordial delight
Elderflower cordial is a refreshing drink that combines the floral essence of elderflowers with sugar and lemon juice.
This nonalcoholic beverage is perfect for warm days or as an accompaniment to meals.
The process involves steeping fresh elderflowers in boiling water, then straining the mixture before adding sugar and lemon juice.
Served chilled over ice or mixed into cocktails, it is a versatile drink option.
Dessert 1
Elderflower panna cotta
Elderflower panna cotta is an elegant dessert that marries the creamy texture of traditional panna cotta with the light floral notes of elderflower.
Made by infusing cream with elderflower syrup before setting it with gelatin, this dessert is both simple and sophisticated.
It is often garnished with fresh berries or mint leaves to add color and contrast to its delicate flavor profile.
Dish 1
Savory elderflower risotto
Elderflower risotto gives an unexpected twist to the classic Italian dish by adding elderflower cordial into the mix while cooking.
The floral notes complement the creamy arborio rice beautifully, making it an ideal pairing with vegetables such as asparagus or peas.
Finished off with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs, like chives or parsley, this savory dish offers depth without overpowering flavors.
Dessert 2
Elderflower sorbet refreshment
Elderflower sorbet is a light and refreshing dessert option that highlights the delicate floral notes of elderflowers.
Prepared by blending pureed fruit, sugar syrup, and elderflower cordial, the mixture is churned until it reaches a smooth consistency.
This sorbet is perfect for hot summer days or as a palate cleanser between courses at formal dinners.
Dressing 1
Elderflower-infused salad dressing
Elderflower-infused salad dressing adds a subtle floral twist to your salads without overpowering the other ingredients.
Simply whisk together olive oil, vinegar (like apple cider or white wine), honey (or maple syrup for a vegan option), and a splash of elderflower cordial.
Drizzle this over mixed greens, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, avocado cubes, nuts, seeds, and croutons for added texture and flavor.