Never tried cooking with fennel? Try these 5 recipes
What's the story
Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of dishes. Its crunchy texture and unique taste make it a wonderful addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five creative ways to use fennel in your cooking. From salads to desserts, these recipes will help you discover the many facets of this delightful vegetable.
Fresh mix
Fennel and citrus salad
A fennel and citrus salad makes for a refreshing starter or side dish.
Thinly slice the fennel bulb and mix it with orange segments for a burst of color and flavor.
Add some arugula or spinach for extra greens, and dress it with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This salad is not only visually appealing, but also packed with vitamins.
Savory delight
Roasted fennel with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel while keeping its distinct flavor intact.
Cut the fennel into wedges, toss them with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until tender.
The result is a savory side dish that goes well with grains or can be enjoyed on its own.
Creamy twist
Fennel-infused risotto
Fennel-infused risotto adds an aromatic twist to the classic Italian dish.
Start by sautéing chopped onions and sliced fennel in olive oil until soft.
Add Arborio rice and gradually stir in vegetable broth until creamy.
Finish with Parmesan cheese for richness. The subtle taste of fennel complements the creamy texture beautifully.
Tangy snack
Pickled fennel slices
Pickling enhances the flavors of fennel slices while adding tanginess from vinegar brine.
Simply slice the bulbs thinly, then immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, peppercorns, and bay leaves for several hours or overnight.
Use these pickled slices as toppings on sandwiches or enjoy them as a tangy snack.
Herbal brew
Fennel tea infusion
Fennel tea is an easy way to enjoy this vegetable's health benefits in liquid form.
Steep crushed seeds or fresh fronds in hot water for about 10 minutes before straining into a cup.
Sweeten if desired, using honey or lemon juice.
This soothing herbal infusion can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on preference.