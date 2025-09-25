Try these 5 elbow exercises today

African elbow exercises are gaining popularity for their contribution to improving joint flexibility and strength. These exercises, which are based on traditional African practices, focus on enhancing the mobility of the elbow joint. They can be easily performed at home without any equipment, making them accessible to all. By including these exercises in your routine, you can improve your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury.

Tip 1 Circular arm movements Circular arm movements are a basic exercise to improve elbow flexibility. Start by extending your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Gradually make small circles with your hands, increasing the size of the circles as you go. This movement helps in loosening up the muscles around the elbow and improving blood circulation.

Tip 2 Elbow flexion stretches Elbow flexion stretches are great for increasing the range of motion in the joint. Start by extending one arm straight out in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull down on your fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm and elbow area. Hold this position for a few seconds before releasing.

Tip 3 Wrist rotations Wrist rotations also contribute significantly to elbow flexibility by reducing stiffness in connected joints. Extend one arm forward with a relaxed hand. Rotate your wrist clockwise for 10 repetitions, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 repetitions. This exercise promotes fluid movement between wrist and elbow joints.

Tip 4 Tricep dips on chair Tricep dips on a chair not only strengthen but also improve elbow stability. Sit on a chair with hands gripping its edges, fingers pointing forward. Slide forward slightly, lowering your body by bending elbows until they form right angles, then push back up using triceps muscles. Repeat this motion several times, maintaining control throughout each dip.