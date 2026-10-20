Try these ginger-spiced dishes from Africa
What's the story
African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients. One such ingredient widely used across the continent is ginger. Its spicy yet sweet flavor can elevate a number of dishes, making them a delightful experience for the taste buds. Here, we take a look at five African ginger-spiced dishes that will take your culinary journey to the next level.
Dish 1
West African ginger stew
West African ginger stew is a hearty dish that combines the warmth of ginger with vegetables and spices.
The stew usually has tomatoes, onions, garlic, and leafy greens. The addition of ginger gives it a distinct kick that complements the other flavors perfectly.
This dish is usually served with rice or fufu, making it a filling meal.
Dish 2
East African ginger chai
East African ginger chai is a spiced tea popular in many parts of the region.
Prepared by brewing black tea with fresh ginger root, this chai is often sweetened with sugar and milk for a creamy texture.
The warming properties of ginger make this drink especially comforting in cooler weather.
Dish 3
North African ginger tagine
North African ginger tagine is a slow-cooked dish prepared in a traditional earthenware pot called a tagine.
It usually features vegetables like carrots and potatoes, along with chickpeas or lentils.
Fresh ginger adds depth to the flavors as they meld together during cooking.
This aromatic dish is best enjoyed with couscous or flatbread.
Dish 4
Southern African ginger beer
Southern African ginger beer is a fermented drink that packs a punch with its spicy notes from fresh ginger root.
While it can be enjoyed on its own as a refreshing beverage, it also makes an excellent mixer for mocktails and other non-alcoholic drinks alike.
Its effervescence, combined with zesty undertones, makes it an invigorating choice any time of year.
Dish 5
Central African ginger sauce
Central African cuisine features various sauces, one of which is notable for its heavy use of fresh grated or minced roots.
This particular sauce adds a whole new dimension to the meals, elevating the flavors of the dishes it accompanies.
This is a testament to the versatility of ginger in enhancing the taste and experience of the food.