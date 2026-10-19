What are inchworm exercises? Know their benefits
What's the story
Inchworm exercises are a great way to boost energy levels, especially in the morning. These exercises involve a combination of stretching and strengthening movements that can be done almost anywhere. They wake up the body, improve flexibility, and boost circulation, all of which contribute to an increase in energy. Adding inchworm exercises to your morning routine can help you start your day on a more energetic note.
Flexibility boost
Improve flexibility with inchworms
Inchworm exercises also improve flexibility by stretching the muscles and joints.
The movement requires bending forward from the waist, walking hands out into a plank position, and then walking feet towards hands.
This dynamic stretch targets the hamstrings, calves, and lower back.
Improved flexibility helps reduce muscle tension and increases range of motion, which can lead to better overall physical performance.
Core strengthening
Enhance core strength
The inchworm exercise is a great way to strengthen your core muscles.
When you move into a plank position, your abdominal muscles engage to keep your body stable.
This engagement helps build core strength over time.
A strong core is important for maintaining good posture and balance throughout the day.
Circulation boost
Boost circulation for energy
Doing inchworm exercises also helps improve blood circulation throughout the body.
The continuous movement stimulates blood flow, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles.
Improved circulation can result in higher energy levels, as it helps eliminate fatigue-causing toxins from the body.
Routine integration
Easy to incorporate into routine
One of the best things about inchworm exercises is that they are easy to add to any morning routine.
They do not require any special equipment or a lot of space, making them perfect for home workouts or even at the office during breaks.
A few minutes of this exercise every day can make a world of difference in how energetic you feel all day long.