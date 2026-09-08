Move over sugar and try these jaggery-based desserts
What's the story
Jaggery, a traditional unrefined sugar, is a staple in many Indian households. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery retains essential nutrients such as iron and magnesium. It not only sweetens dishes but also adds a unique flavor profile. From traditional sweets to modern twists, jaggery can be used in various desserts. Here are five delightful Indian desserts that highlight the versatility and richness of jaggery.
Dish 1
Gajar ka halwa with jaggery
Gajar ka halwa is a popular Indian dessert made from grated carrots, milk, and ghee.
By adding jaggery instead of sugar, you can enhance its flavor while making it healthier.
The natural sweetness of jaggery complements the carrots' earthy taste.
This dish is usually garnished with nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios for added texture and richness.
Dish 2
Jaggery rice pudding (kheer)
Kheer is another beloved Indian dessert that can be prepared with jaggery instead of sugar.
Rice pudding made with milk, rice, and nuts becomes even more delectable when sweetened with jaggery.
The deep caramel notes of jaggery bring a warm depth to this creamy dessert, making it a comforting treat for any occasion.
Dish 3
Coconut jaggery laddoo
Coconut laddoos are simple yet delicious treats made from grated coconut and jaggery.
These bite-sized sweets are rolled into small balls after cooking the mixture until it thickens.
The combination of coconut's natural sweetness with jaggery creates an irresistible flavor that melts in your mouth.
Dish 4
Jaggery sesame chikki
Chikki is a crunchy candy prepared by mixing nuts or seeds with melted jaggery syrup.
Sesame chikki is especially popular, as it marries the nutty flavor of sesame seeds with the rich taste of jaggery.
This snack makes for an energy booster and is perfect for those who want something sweet without refined sugars.
Dish 5
Jaggery banana bread
Banana bread gets an Indian twist when you use jaggery instead of refined sugar in its batter.
The bananas lend natural sweetness, while the addition of jaggery gives depth to this baked goodie without overpowering other flavors, like cinnamon or nuts, if added.