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Try these jasmine tea variations today
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Try these jasmine tea variations today

By Simran Jeet
Sep 22, 2026
12:33 pm
What's the story

Jasmine tea, a fragrant blend of green or white tea with jasmine blossoms, is a favorite among tea lovers. Its delicate aroma and flavor make it a soothing choice for any time of the day. While traditional jasmine tea is delightful on its own, experimenting with different variations can elevate your tea-drinking experience. Here are five unique jasmine tea variations that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

Refreshing blend

Jasmine green tea with mint infusion

Combining jasmine green tea with mint creates a refreshing blend that invigorates the senses.

The coolness of mint complements the floral notes of jasmine, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a refreshing pick-me-up.

This variation can be enjoyed hot or iced, providing versatility, depending on your mood and preference.

Citrusy twist

Jasmine tea with lemon zest

Adding lemon zest to jasmine tea gives it a citrusy twist that enhances its natural flavors.

The bright acidity of lemon pairs well with the sweet, floral aroma of jasmine, creating a balanced cup that is both uplifting and soothing.

This variation is especially popular during warmer months when you want something light yet flavorful.

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Elegant combination

Jasmine oolong tea fusion

Jasmine oolong tea fusion combines the best of both worlds: the rich taste of oolong and the delicate fragrance of jasmine.

Oolong's complexity adds depth to the already aromatic jasmine, resulting in an elegant combination that appeals to those who enjoy nuanced flavors in their cup.

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Spiced aroma

Jasmine chai spice blend

For those who love spiced teas, mixing chai spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves with jasmine creates an aromatic experience like no other.

The warmth from these spices adds another layer to the floral notes in the jasmine base, making it perfect for cozy days or evenings at home.

Cool fusion

Iced jasmine hibiscus delight

Iced jasmine hibiscus delight is a cool fusion of floral and fruity flavors. It mixes the delicate aroma of jasmine with the tartness of hibiscus petals.

This combination makes for a refreshing drink, perfect for hot days.

It can be served at brunches or garden parties, adding a unique twist to your beverage options.

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