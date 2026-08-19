Love tangy flavors? Try these kokum recipes
What's the story
Kokum is a tangy fruit commonly used in Indian cuisine, especially in coastal areas. Its unique flavor makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of kokum, giving you a taste of traditional and innovative culinary creations. From refreshing drinks to savory dishes, these recipes will make you appreciate the magic of kokum.
Refreshing drink
Kokum sherbet delight
Kokum sherbet is a refreshing drink that is perfect for hot days.
To make this, soak some dried kokum petals in water for a few hours. Strain the liquid, and add sugar, mint leaves, and lemon juice to taste.
Serve chilled with ice cubes for a cooling effect. This drink not only quenches your thirst, but also provides relief from heat.
Flavorful dish
Kokum rice twist
Kokum rice is a flavorful twist on regular rice dishes.
Cook rice as you normally would, and set it aside.
In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions until they turn golden brown.
Add soaked kokum pieces along with turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix well with the cooked rice, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Savory delight
Spicy kokum curry
Spicy kokum curry is an aromatic dish that pairs well with steamed rice or flatbreads like roti or naan.
Start by sautéing onions, tomatoes, garlic paste, ginger paste, and green chilies in oil until they soften.
Add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to taste before adding soaked kokum pieces into the mixture.
Let it simmer until thickened.
Condiment addition
Tangy kokum chutney
Tangy chutney made from kokum is an excellent condiment to have with snacks or meals.
To make this chutney, blend soaked dried kokum petals with jaggery (or sugar), green chilies, and salt until smooth.
Adjust sweetness according to preference by adding more jaggery if required.
Serve alongside samosas, pakoras, or any other snack of your choice.
Hearty soup
Kokum-infused lentil soup
Kokum-infused lentil soup is a hearty option loaded with protein and flavor.
Cook lentils until soft, then add diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
Stir in soaked kokum for a tangy twist. Simmer until the desired consistency is reached, then serve hot with bread or rice for a satisfying meal.