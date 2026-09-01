These lemongrass dishes are worth a try

A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy the herb's flavor.

Simply sauté your favorite vegetables, such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, with minced lemongrass in a bit of oil.

Add soy sauce and lime juice for an extra zing.

This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a colorful, nutritious meal.