These lemongrass dishes are worth a try
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that adds a refreshing citrusy flavor to a variety of dishes. Its unique aroma and taste make it a favorite in many cuisines. From soups to desserts, lemongrass can elevate the simplest of recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that showcase the magic of lemongrass, giving you a taste of its culinary potential.
Dish 1
Lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry
A lemongrass-infused vegetable stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy the herb's flavor.
Simply sauté your favorite vegetables, such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, with minced lemongrass in a bit of oil.
Add soy sauce and lime juice for an extra zing.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a colorful, nutritious meal.
Dish 2
Aromatic lemongrass tea
Aromatic lemongrass tea is a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
To prepare this tea, steep fresh lemongrass stalks in boiling water for about 10 minutes. Add honey or sugar to taste if you like.
This refreshing drink is not only delicious but also offers potential health benefits, like aiding digestion and reducing stress.
Dish 3
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup is an exotic twist on traditional soups.
Start by simmering coconut milk with minced lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and vegetable broth.
Add mushrooms and tofu for protein-rich content.
Season with lime juice and cilantro before serving.
This creamy soup makes for a comforting dish that highlights the herb's unique flavor profile.
Dish 4
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers make for an excellent appetizer or main course option for vegetarians.
Marinate cubed tofu in a mixture of soy sauce, minced lemongrass, garlic powder, and olive oil before threading onto skewers with cherry tomatoes or zucchini slices.
Grill until golden brown for best results.
Dish 5
Zesty lemongrass rice pilaf
Zesty lemongrass rice pilaf adds an aromatic twist to plain rice dishes.
Cook jasmine rice according to package instructions, but add finely chopped lemongrass during cooking time, along with salt and pepper seasoning if desired.
Fluff up once done, then garnish with chopped green onions before serving alongside curries or grilled vegetables as part of your meal spread.