5 litchi-based dishes you'll love

A refreshing salad with lychees and mint is just what you need to cool off on a hot day.

The sweetness of lychees goes perfectly with the coolness of mint leaves.

Toss some mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, and a handful of lychees together for a colorful salad.

Dress it with lemon juice and olive oil for an added zing.

This dish is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients.