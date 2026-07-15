Try these 5 delicious lotus stem recipes today
What's the story
Lotus stem, a versatile ingredient, is loved for its crunchy texture and mild flavor. It is a staple in many Asian cuisines, but Indian cooking has its own unique way of using it. From curries to stir-fries, lotus stem can be used in various dishes to give you a delightful culinary experience. Here are five Indian recipes that highlight the versatility of lotus stem.
Dish 1
Spicy lotus stem curry
Spicy lotus stem curry is a favorite among those who love bold flavors.
The dish is prepared by cooking sliced lotus stems with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
The result is a rich and flavorful curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The spices not only enhance the taste but also complement the natural crunchiness of the lotus stem.
Dish 2
Stir-fried lotus stem with vegetables
Stir-fried lotus stem with vegetables is a quick and healthy option for busy days.
In this dish, lotus stems are stir-fried with bell peppers and carrots in a light soy sauce dressing.
The combination of vegetables adds color and nutrition, while keeping the preparation simple.
This dish can be served as a side or main course for those looking for lighter meal options.
Dish 3
Lotus stem chips
Lotus stem chips make for an interesting snack option that is both crunchy and flavorful.
Thinly sliced lotus stems are seasoned with salt and spices before being fried until golden brown.
These chips can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to dips like yogurt or chutney.
They offer an alternative to regular potato chips while providing unique taste experiences.
Dish 4
Sweet and sour lotus stem pickle
Sweet and sour lotus stem pickle is an interesting condiment that goes with many Indian meals.
The lotus stems are pickled with vinegar, jaggery, mustard seeds, and other spices. This gives a tangy and sweet flavor profile that goes well with rice dishes or parathas.
The pickle not only adds flavor but also preserves the lotus stems for longer.
Dish 5
Creamy lotus stem soup
Creamy lotus stem soup is perfect for those who love comforting bowls of warmth on cold days.
Blended smooth with cream and spices like ginger and garlic, this soup highlights the delicate flavors of the lotus stem.
It provides a creamy texture without overpowering the natural taste of the main ingredient.
This makes it an ideal starter or light meal option.