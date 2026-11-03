Bored of regular dal? Try these moong dal dishes
What's the story
Moong dal, a staple in many households, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This humble lentil can be transformed into a variety of dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. From savory snacks to hearty meals, moong dal offers endless possibilities for culinary exploration. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of moong dal, each bringing out different flavors and textures.
Dish 1
Moong dal chilla with spinach
Moong dal chilla is a savory pancake made from ground moong dal batter. Adding spinach to the mix not only enhances the nutritional value but also adds a vibrant color.
The dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a breakfast or snack option.
Simply blend soaked moong dal with spinach leaves and spices, and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown.
Dish 2
Moong dal khichdi with vegetables
Moong dal khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal that combines rice, moong dal, and vegetables of your choice.
This dish is perfect for those looking for something light, yet filling.
The addition of vegetables like carrots, peas, or beans adds texture and flavor to the khichdi.
Cooking everything together allows the flavors to meld beautifully.
Dish 3
Moong dal halwa: A sweet delight
For those with a sweet tooth, moong dal halwa is an indulgent treat made from roasted moong dal flour, cooked in ghee with sugar and cardamom powder.
This rich dessert has a unique texture that melts in your mouth while offering aromatic notes from cardamom.
It's perfect for festive occasions or when you want something special.
Dish 4
Sprouted moong salad: A healthy snack
Sprouted moong salad is an excellent way to enjoy the health benefits of sprouted lentils.
The crunchy texture of fresh vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes complements the soft sprouts perfectly.
Tossed with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and herbs like coriander leaves or mint leaves for added freshness, this salad makes for an ideal light meal or snack option.
Dish 5
Moong dal soup: Comforting warmth
Moong dal soup is comforting on chilly days and easy to digest. It is made with cooked yellow split lentils blended until smooth.
Garlic, ginger, onion, and cumin seeds add flavor and aroma to this light, nourishing soup.
Seasoned with salt and pepper, this simple yet satisfying soup can be enjoyed any time of year, providing comfort and nourishment alike.