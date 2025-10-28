Simple stretches to unlock pelvic flexibility

Improving pelvic flexibility can make a world of difference in your overall mobility and comfort. It can also help with posture, reduce back pain, and improve your athletic performance. A few simple exercises can go a long way in enhancing the flexibility of this crucial area. Here are five effective exercises to boost pelvic flexibility, and how to do them.

Tip 1 Hip circles for mobility Hip circles are a great way to loosen up the pelvic region. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips. Rotate your hips in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. This exercise warms up the hip joints and increases blood flow to the muscles around the pelvis. Aim for ten circles in each direction.

Tip 2 Butterfly stretch for inner thighs The butterfly stretch is perfect for targeting inner thigh muscles and the groin area. Sit on the floor with your back straight, and bring the soles of your feet together. Hold your ankles or feet with both hands and gently press your knees towards the ground using elbows or hands. Hold this position for twenty seconds while breathing deeply.

Tip 3 Pigeon pose for hip opening Pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired exercise that opens up the hips and stretches out the glutes. Start on all fours, then slide one knee forward towards your wrist while extending the opposite leg straight behind you. Lower yourself onto your forearms or keep an upright posture if comfortable. Hold this pose for thirty seconds before switching sides.

Tip 4 Lizard pose for deep stretching The lizard pose provides a deep stretch into the hips and thighs. From a plank position, step one foot outside of its hand, keeping both hands firmly planted on the ground. Lower yourself down by bending your elbows slightly, feeling the stretch through the hip flexors and groin area. Hold for thirty seconds, then repeat on the other side.