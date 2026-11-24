Take your planks to the next level with these variations
What's the story
Planks are a go-to exercise for improving core strength and stability. But if you want to take your balance to the next level, you can try some advanced variations. These exercises not only challenge your core but also improve your coordination and balance. By adding these moves to your routine, you can see a marked improvement in your overall stability and athletic performance.
Tip 1
Side plank with leg lift
The side plank with a leg lift is a great way to target the obliques while also working on your balance.
Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder.
Lift the top leg slowly, keeping it in line with your body.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering it back down.
This variation engages multiple muscle groups, enhancing both strength and stability.
Tip 2
Plank reach out
The plank reach out adds an element of instability that challenges your core like never before.
Start in a standard plank position, then extend one arm forward without shifting your hips or shoulders.
Alternate arms while maintaining a steady posture throughout the movement.
This exercise improves coordination and engages stabilizing muscles effectively.
Tip 3
Plank jacks
Plank jacks are a dynamic exercise that combines cardio with core strengthening.
Start in a high plank position with hands under shoulders and feet together.
Jump both feet out wide, then back together, like jumping jacks but from the plank position.
This variation increases heart rate while challenging core stability.
Tip 4
Single-leg plank hold
The single-leg plank hold is all about focusing on balance by reducing support points.
Simply get into a regular plank position, and lift one leg off the ground, keeping it straight behind you.
Hold this position as long as possible before switching legs.
It will help improve proprioception and overall body control.
Tip 5
Plank to push-up position
This exercise involves transitioning from a forearm plank to a push-up position while keeping your core engaged throughout the movement.
Start on your forearms, then push up one hand at a time until you are in a full push-up stance.
Lower back down to the forearms, and repeat the cycle.
This variation challenges both upper body strength and core stability.