Shoulder-length hair? Try these half-up hairstyles
What's the story
Shoulder-length hair provides the perfect canvas for a variety of half-up hairstyles, combining elegance with simplicity. These styles are perfect for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a chance to flaunt your personality while keeping your hair out of your face. Whether you are going for a romantic look or something more modern, these half-up hairstyles are versatile enough to suit any event.
Style 1
The classic half-up bun
The classic half-up bun is a go-to choice for many. It is super easy to create and looks chic.
Simply gather the top section of your hair and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style works well with straight or wavy hair, and it can be accessorized with clips or ribbons for an added touch.
Style 2
Braided half-updo
A braided half-updo adds an element of intricacy to your look without being too complicated.
Start by taking two small sections from either side of your head, braid them, and pin them at the back with the rest of your hair down.
This style is perfect for adding texture and works well with both straight and curly hair types.
Style 3
Twisted half-up hairstyle
The twisted half-up hairstyle gives a modern twist to traditional looks.
Simply take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards each other at the back, and secure them together with pins or an elastic band.
This style gives a sleek appearance while adding volume at the crown.
Style 4
Half-up ponytail twist
The half-up ponytail twist is a fun way to keep your hair neat while looking stylish.
Gather the top section of your hair into a ponytail, but instead of securing it normally, twist it around itself before tying it off with an elastic band.
This gives a unique texture and keeps the hair secure throughout the day.
Style 5
Floral accented half-updo
Adding flowers to any hairstyle instantly elevates its charm, especially when paired with a simple half-updo like this one.
Just gather half of your locks at the back, secure them loosely, and tuck fresh blooms underneath or around them, as desired.
This creates an effortlessly elegant look, perfect for weddings or garden parties.