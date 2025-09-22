Devil's claw plant: 5 must-try dishes

Devil's claw, a plant native to southern Africa, is famous for its health benefits and unique flavor. Traditionally used in African cuisine, it is now gaining popularity worldwide for its potential health benefits. Here are five African recipes that use devil's claw, giving you a taste of this unique ingredient. Each recipe highlights the versatility of devil's claw, making it an interesting addition to your culinary repertoire.

Dish 1 Devil's claw vegetable stew Devil's claw vegetable stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy flavor of the plant with fresh vegetables. The stew usually has tomatoes, onions, and carrots, simmered together to create a rich broth. The addition of devil's claw gives the stew a slightly bitter taste that balances well with the sweetness of the vegetables. This dish is not just filling but also offers a unique taste experience.

Dish 2 Spicy devil's claw soup For those who love spicy food, devil's claw soup is the perfect choice. This soup is made with chili peppers, garlic, and ginger to give it a kick. The base of the soup is made flavorful with devil's claw extract, which adds depth to the spicy notes. This recipe is perfect for anyone looking to try something new and bold in their kitchen.

Dish 3 Devil's claw infused tea Devil's claw infused tea is an easy way to enjoy its benefits without cooking elaborate meals. To prepare this tea, simply steep dried devil's claw roots in hot water for several minutes until you get a rich infusion. The tea has an earthy flavor profile that can be enjoyed hot or cold as per your preference. It's a refreshing drink option that can be consumed any time of the day.

Dish 4 Grilled vegetables with devil's claw marinade Grilling vegetables with a marinade made from devil's claw gives them an irresistible smoky flavor. The marinade, made from olive oil, lemon juice, herbs, and powdered devil's claw root, makes for a deliciously tangy and slightly bitter taste. This combination elevates the natural sweetness of the grilled vegetables, making them a perfect side dish or a light meal for those who want to try something different.