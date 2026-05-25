Simple lotus seed recipes for every meal

Lotus seeds, a staple in many Asian cuisines, are known for their health benefits and versatility in cooking. These seeds can be used in various dishes, adding a unique texture and subtle flavor. They are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the culinary potential of lotus seeds. Each recipe highlights different cooking methods and flavor profiles.

Dish 1 Sweet lotus seed soup Sweet lotus seed soup is a comforting dessert popular in Chinese cuisine. To prepare this dish, soak dried lotus seeds overnight. Then, cook them with water until soft. Add rock sugar to taste, and simmer until the sugar dissolves completely. This simple yet satisfying soup can be enjoyed warm or chilled, and is often served during festivals or special occasions.

Dish 2 Spicy lotus seed stir-fry For those who love bold flavors, spicy lotus seed stir-fry is an excellent choice. Start by frying garlic and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add soaked lotus seeds, along with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots. Season with soy sauce, chili paste, and a pinch of salt for flavor. Stir-fry everything together on high heat until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

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Dish 3 Lotus seed porridge Lotus seed porridge makes for a nutritious breakfast option that keeps you full for hours. Cook rice with water in a pot until it reaches a porridge-like consistency. Add cooked lotus seeds, along with some milk or coconut milk, for creaminess. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup if desired. Top with fresh fruits or nuts before serving.

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Dish 4 Crispy lotus seed snacks Crispy lotus seed snacks make for a perfect crunchy treat to munch on any time of the day. Start by boiling the dried lotus seeds until they are tender, yet firm enough to hold their shape. Later, fry them over medium heat until golden brown, drain the excess oil on paper towels, and season lightly with salt or your preferred spices.