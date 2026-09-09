5 tasty recipes you can make with fresh fenugreek leaves
What's the story
Fresh fenugreek leaves, or methi, are a staple in many kitchens for their unique flavor and health benefits. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to your diet. Here are five simple recipes that highlight the versatility of fresh fenugreek leaves. From savory to slightly tangy, these dishes are easy to prepare and delicious.
Dish 1
Methi paratha delight
Methi paratha is a popular Indian flatbread that marries the earthy flavor of methi with whole wheat flour.
To prepare, knead whole wheat flour with chopped fresh methi leaves, water, salt, and spices like cumin seeds.
Roll out into flatbreads and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with yogurt or pickles for an added taste.
Dish 2
Healthy methi dal
Methi dal is a nutritious lentil dish that combines the goodness of lentils with fresh methi leaves.
Cook yellow lentils until soft, then sauté onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices like turmeric and cumin in oil.
Add the cooked lentils and chopped methi leaves, simmering until the flavors meld together.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 3
Flavorful methi rice
Methi rice is an aromatic rice dish infused with the distinct taste of fenugreek leaves.
Start by cooking basmati rice separately. In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, followed by chopped onions and green chilies.
Add chopped methi leaves and cooked rice, mixing well to ensure even distribution of flavors.
Garnish with coriander leaves before serving.
Dish 4
Spicy methi aloo
Spicy methi aloo combines potatoes with fresh fenugreek for a flavorful side dish.
Boil potatoes until tender, then peel and cube them.
In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds, and let them crackle. Add cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and cubed potatoes.
Stir in chopped methi leaves, cooking until the potatoes absorb the spices.
Serve hot with rice or bread.
Dish 5
Refreshing methi chutney
Methi chutney offers a refreshing twist using fresh fenugreek leaves blended with other ingredients like mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, salt, and sugar.
Blend everything into a smooth paste using a blender or food processor.
Adjust seasoning according to taste preferences before serving alongside snacks like samosas, pakoras, or sandwiches.