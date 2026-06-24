How to add kumquats to your meals

Dish 1

Kumquat marmalade delight

Kumquat marmalade is another delicious way to relish these fruits. Simply slice the kumquats thinly, remove seeds, and simmer them with sugar and water until you get a thick consistency. The result is a sweet spread that goes perfectly on toast or scones. Not only does this preserve the fruit's natural flavor, but it also adds a hint of sweetness that goes well with breakfast items.