Never tried starfruit? Start with these tasty recipes

A refreshing salad of starfruit slices, mixed greens, and segments of orange and grapefruit is a perfect way to enjoy the fruit's crisp texture.

Tossed with a citrus dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and honey, this salad balances sweetness with tanginess.

The addition of nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, adds crunch and makes it a delightful starter or side dish.