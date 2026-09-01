Bet you haven't tried vermicelli this way

Spicy vermicelli stir-fry is an exciting dish that brings together the heat of spices and the delicate texture of vermicelli noodles.

Start by soaking the noodles until soft, then stir-fry with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots.

Add chili paste and soy sauce for flavor, and finish with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil.

This dish is perfect for those who love bold flavors.