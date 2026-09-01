Bet you haven't tried vermicelli this way
What's the story
Vermicelli noodles are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes across different cuisines. These thin rice or wheat noodles are easy to cook and absorb flavors well, making them an ideal choice for innovative recipes. Whether you are looking to create a quick meal or experiment with new flavors, vermicelli noodles offer endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to enjoy this delightful ingredient.
Dish 1
Spicy vermicelli stir-fry
Spicy vermicelli stir-fry is an exciting dish that brings together the heat of spices and the delicate texture of vermicelli noodles.
Start by soaking the noodles until soft, then stir-fry with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots.
Add chili paste and soy sauce for flavor, and finish with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil.
This dish is perfect for those who love bold flavors.
Dish 2
Vermicelli salad with peanuts
A refreshing vermicelli salad with peanuts makes for a perfect light meal or side dish.
Cook the noodles until tender, and toss with shredded cabbage, cucumber slices, and mint leaves.
Drizzle with a dressing made from lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar for a tangy kick.
Top with crushed peanuts for crunchiness. This salad is ideal for warm weather dining.
Dish 3
Creamy coconut vermicelli soup
*Creamy coconut vermicelli soup* is a comforting bowl of goodness that combines rich coconut milk with tender noodles.
Simmer the noodles in vegetable broth until soft, then stir in coconut milk for creaminess.
Season with ginger and lemongrass for aromatic depth. Garnish with green onions before serving this soothing soup.
Dish 4
Vermicelli spring rolls
Vermicelli spring rolls are an exciting way to enjoy these noodles wrapped in rice paper, along with fresh vegetables like lettuce leaves and shredded carrots.
Dip these rolls into peanut sauce or hoisin sauce while enjoying their crispiness, combined with the soft noodle texture inside each bite.
Dish 5
Baked vermicelli casserole
Baked vermicelli casserole provides a hearty twist on traditional pasta dishes by using vermicelli noodles instead.
Mix cooked noodles with sautéed mushrooms and spinach, then layer them in a baking dish.
Top with cheese before baking until golden brown.
This dish is perfect for family gatherings or potlucks, offering a unique take on classic casseroles.