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Try these salads featuring prickly pear

By Simran Jeet 11:21 am Jul 10, 202611:21 am

What's the story

African prickly pear, a unique fruit with a vibrant color and distinct flavor, is making waves in the salad world. Its juicy texture and slightly sweet taste make it an ideal addition to salads, giving a refreshing twist to the usual greens. As chefs and food enthusiasts explore new ways to incorporate this exotic fruit into their meals, several innovative salad recipes are emerging. Here are some creative ideas featuring African prickly pear.