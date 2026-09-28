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5 seated Tai Chi warm-ups to start your day
Deep breathing exercises are key to enhancing mental clarity and reducing stress levels

5 seated Tai Chi warm-ups to start your day

By Vinita Jain
Sep 28, 2026
01:04 pm
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Tai Chi is a gentle form of exercise that combines slow movements with deep breathing, making it perfect for starting the day on a calm note. Seated Tai Chi warm-ups are especially useful for those who may have mobility issues or want to start their day with low-impact exercises. These routines can improve flexibility, balance, and mental clarity. Here are five seated Tai Chi warm-ups to kickstart your morning.

Arm circles

Arm circles for flexibility

Arm circles are a simple yet effective way to warm up the upper body.

Sit comfortably with your back straight, and arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height.

Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles.

This exercise helps loosen shoulder joints and improves flexibility in the arms and shoulders.

Neck rolls

Neck rolls for relaxation

Neck rolls are ideal for relieving tension in the neck area.

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor.

Gently tilt your head forward, and roll it in a circular motion from one side to another, ensuring smooth movements.

This exercise helps in reducing stiffness and promotes relaxation.

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Wrist rotations

Wrist rotations for joint health

Wrist rotations are essential for maintaining joint health and flexibility.

Begin by extending one arm forward with the palm facing downwards.

Rotate your wrist clockwise 10 times, followed by an equal number of counterclockwise rotations.

Repeat the same with the other wrist.

This exercise is especially beneficial for people who spend a lot of time typing or using their hands, as it helps in preventing stiffness and improving circulation in the wrists.

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Leg lifts

Seated leg lifts for strength

Seated leg lifts strengthen the lower body without requiring you to leave your chair.

Sit with both feet flat on the ground, and lift one leg slowly until it is parallel to the floor, holding it briefly before lowering it back down.

Repeat this movement several times before switching legs.

Deep breathing

Deep breathing for mental clarity

Deep breathing exercises are key to enhancing mental clarity and reducing stress levels.

Sit comfortably, placing one hand on your abdomen and the other on your chest.

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand while keeping your chest relatively still.

Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your abdomen contract.

This practice not only calms the mind but also improves oxygen flow throughout the body, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

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