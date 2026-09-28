5 seated Tai Chi warm-ups to start your day
What's the story
Tai Chi is a gentle form of exercise that combines slow movements with deep breathing, making it perfect for starting the day on a calm note. Seated Tai Chi warm-ups are especially useful for those who may have mobility issues or want to start their day with low-impact exercises. These routines can improve flexibility, balance, and mental clarity. Here are five seated Tai Chi warm-ups to kickstart your morning.
Arm circles
Arm circles for flexibility
Arm circles are a simple yet effective way to warm up the upper body.
Sit comfortably with your back straight, and arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height.
Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles.
This exercise helps loosen shoulder joints and improves flexibility in the arms and shoulders.
Neck rolls
Neck rolls for relaxation
Neck rolls are ideal for relieving tension in the neck area.
Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor.
Gently tilt your head forward, and roll it in a circular motion from one side to another, ensuring smooth movements.
This exercise helps in reducing stiffness and promotes relaxation.
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations for joint health
Wrist rotations are essential for maintaining joint health and flexibility.
Begin by extending one arm forward with the palm facing downwards.
Rotate your wrist clockwise 10 times, followed by an equal number of counterclockwise rotations.
Repeat the same with the other wrist.
This exercise is especially beneficial for people who spend a lot of time typing or using their hands, as it helps in preventing stiffness and improving circulation in the wrists.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts for strength
Seated leg lifts strengthen the lower body without requiring you to leave your chair.
Sit with both feet flat on the ground, and lift one leg slowly until it is parallel to the floor, holding it briefly before lowering it back down.
Repeat this movement several times before switching legs.
Deep breathing
Deep breathing for mental clarity
Deep breathing exercises are key to enhancing mental clarity and reducing stress levels.
Sit comfortably, placing one hand on your abdomen and the other on your chest.
Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand while keeping your chest relatively still.
Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your abdomen contract.
This practice not only calms the mind but also improves oxygen flow throughout the body, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.