Transform your lunch with a refreshing sorghum salad

Creative ways to add sorghum to your diet

By Vinita Jain 02:28 pm Jun 24, 202602:28 pm

What's the story

Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, is becoming increasingly popular as a plant-based alternative in several recipes. Rich in fiber and gluten-free, sorghum makes an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their diet. Here are five innovative ways to use sorghum in your meals, making them both delicious and healthy. From breakfast to dinner, these recipes showcase the adaptability of this ancient grain.