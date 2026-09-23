5 spinal twist exercises you must try
What's the story
Spinal twists are an amazing way to improve flexibility and mobility. These exercises target the spine, helping improve your range of motion and relieve tension. By adding spinal twists to your routine, you can improve your posture and reduce the risk of injury. Here are five effective spinal twist exercises that can help you achieve better flexibility and mobility.
Tip 1
Seated spinal twist
The seated spinal twist is a basic exercise that targets the lower back and midsection.
Sit on the floor with legs extended.
Bend one knee and place the foot outside the opposite thigh.
Use the opposite arm to gently pull the bent knee across your body while keeping your back straight.
Hold for a few breaths before switching sides to complete the stretch.
Tip 2
Supine spinal twist
The supine spinal twist is done while lying on your back, which makes it great for relaxing muscles.
Lie flat on your back with arms extended outwards like a T-shape.
Bend one knee towards your chest, and gently lower it across your body towards the ground, keeping both shoulders grounded.
Hold for several breaths before switching sides.
Tip 3
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases spinal flexibility by alternating between arching and rounding the back.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose).
Repeat this sequence several times to loosen up the spine.
Tip 4
Lying down spinal twist
This exercise focuses on releasing tension in the lower back by gently twisting while lying down.
Lie flat on your back with arms extended outwards at shoulder level.
Bend one knee towards your chest, then guide it across your body using the opposite hand without lifting either shoulder off the ground.
Hold briefly before switching sides.
Tip 5
Standing spinal twist
Standing spinal twists are great for improving balance, along with flexibility in the spine area.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you rotate your torso to one side, allowing your hips to follow naturally.
Repeat the motion several times, alternating sides to ensure an even stretch across the entire torso area.