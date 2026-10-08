These bun hairstyles are perfect for any occasion
What's the story
Buns are the most versatile and elegant hairstyles for any occasion, be it a formal event or a casual outing. They are easy to create and can be styled in a number of ways to suit your taste and outfit. Here are five bun hairstyles that are easy to create and perfect for any occasion, giving you a chic and polished look without much effort.
#1
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a timeless choice that exudes sophistication.
To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a loose coil. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style works well with medium to long hair, and it can be paired with both casual and formal attire.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those who prefer a relaxed, yet stylish appearance.
Simply pull your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for an effortless look.
This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings or when you want to keep your hair off your face while looking chic.
#3
Elegant chignon
An elegant *chignon* is perfect for formal events, like weddings or galas.
Start by pulling your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail tightly and wrap it around itself to form a neat bun.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, making sure everything is tucked neatly away.
#4
Braided bun combo
For those who love braids, combining them with a bun creates an intricate, yet manageable, style.
Begin by braiding sections of your hair on either side of your head before gathering them into one large braid at the back.
Twist this braid into a bun shape at either the top or bottom of your head, depending on preference.
#5
Sleek high bun
The sleek high bun gives off an air of professionalism while keeping things simple at work or during meetings.
Use gel or mousse to smooth down any flyaways before pulling all of your locks tightly upwards into one single point atop the crown.
Finish off by securing everything tightly with pins or bands, ensuring no loose ends remain visible throughout the day ahead.