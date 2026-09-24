Textured wavy hair? Here's how to style it
What's the story
Textured wavy hair can be a versatile canvas for creating stunning hairstyles. Whether you are preparing for a casual day out or an elegant evening event, there are numerous styles that can enhance the natural waves and add flair to your look. Here, we explore five stunning hairstyles that highlight the beauty of textured wavy hair, offering options for different occasions and personal styles.
#1
Beachy waves with braids
Beachy waves with braids give a relaxed, yet put-together vibe.
For this look, start with loose waves using a curling iron or *sea salt spray*.
Then, take small sections of hair from both sides of your head and braid them loosely.
Secure each braid with an elastic band and pull gently on the edges to create volume.
This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings or summer events.
#2
Half-up twisted crown
The half-up twisted crown is an elegant way to showcase your textured waves while keeping some hair away from your face.
Divide your hair into two sections horizontally, and twist each section separately from ear to ear at the back of your head.
Pin them in place with bobby pins or decorative clips for added style.
This look works well for weddings or formal gatherings.
#3
Messy bun with volume
A messy bun adds volume and texture to wavy hair, giving you an effortlessly chic look.
Start by teasing the crown of your head with a comb to add height, then gather all your hair into a high ponytail at the top of your head.
Twist the ponytail loosely around itself and secure it into a bun using bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for a relaxed finish.
#4
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail adds sophistication to naturally wavy locks without much effort.
Use smoothing serum on damp hair before blow-drying. Use a round brush to smooth the hair without flattening it against the scalp.
Direct the airflow downward toward the ends, where waves can naturally form due to humidity.
Then gather everything together low near the nape of the neck area, tying securely using the elastic band provided within the package contents included therein too!
#5
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves are timeless and stylish. They work well for almost any occasion, whether it is a morning event or an evening outing.
Part your damp hair slightly off-center. Blow-dry it straight with a round brush.
Keep it smooth without flattening the roots. Focus the brush down toward the ends, where natural curls may form.