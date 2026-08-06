Don't toss beet greens! Try these 4 easy recipes
What's the story
Often tossed aside, beet greens are a nutritious and versatile part of the beetroot plant. Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with minerals like calcium and iron, these leafy greens can be a healthy addition to your diet. Instead of discarding them, try incorporating beet greens into your meals with these creative recipes. They add flavor and nutrition without much effort.
Dish 1
Sauteed beet greens with garlic
Sauteed beet greens with garlic is a simple yet delicious way to enjoy this leafy vegetable.
Start by washing the beet greens thoroughly and chopping them into bite-sized pieces.
In a pan, heat some olive oil over medium heat, and add minced garlic.
Once the garlic becomes fragrant, add the chopped beet greens and cook until they wilt.
Season with salt and pepper to taste for added flavor.
Dish 2
Beet green pesto pasta
Beet green pesto pasta is an innovative twist on traditional pesto recipes.
Blend fresh beet greens with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with cooked pasta of your choice for a nutritious meal that's both filling and flavorful.
The natural earthiness of beet greens pairs well with the richness of Parmesan cheese.
Dish 3
Beet green smoothie bowl
A beet green smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start your day or enjoy as an afternoon snack.
Blend ripe bananas, some almond milk or yogurt, and a handful of fresh beet greens until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced almonds or chia seeds for added texture.
This smoothie bowl offers a nutritious boost without compromising on taste.
Dish 4
Quinoa salad with beet greens
Quinoa salad with beet greens makes for a hearty meal option loaded with protein from quinoa and nutrients from the leafy vegetable.
Cook quinoa as per package instructions before mixing it up with chopped beet greens, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices.
Drizzle olive oil over the salad before serving it chilled or at room temperature.