Don't toss beet greens! Try these 4 easy recipes

Sauteed beet greens with garlic is a simple yet delicious way to enjoy this leafy vegetable.

Start by washing the beet greens thoroughly and chopping them into bite-sized pieces.

In a pan, heat some olive oil over medium heat, and add minced garlic.

Once the garlic becomes fragrant, add the chopped beet greens and cook until they wilt.

Season with salt and pepper to taste for added flavor.