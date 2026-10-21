Try these caraway seed-based recipes today

This hearty vegetable stew is spiced with caraway seeds, making for a delightful combination of flavors.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic until golden brown. Add carrots, potatoes, and green beans to the mix.

Sprinkle in one teaspoon of caraway seeds, and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.

The caraway seeds add an earthy depth to the stew, making it a comforting meal for any season.