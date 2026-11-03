Give your hair a traditional touch with these Indian braids
What's the story
Indian braids have always been part of the country's rich cultural heritage. They are not just practical but also a beautiful way to flaunt your hair. From the classic three-strand braid to intricate styles, Indian braids have something for everyone. Here are five traditional Indian braids that can make your everyday look elegant and timeless, no matter the occasion.
#1
The classic three-strand braid
The three-strand braid is perhaps the most common and simplest of all.
It is made by dividing the hair into three equal sections and crossing them over each other alternately.
This style is versatile and can be worn casually or formally. It works for all hair types and lengths, making it a go-to choice for many.
#2
The fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is a more intricate style that gives a delicate look.
To create this braid, you take small sections from either side of the hair and cross them over each other in a crisscross pattern.
Although it may look complicated, with a little practice, anyone can master it.
The fishtail braid is perfect for special occasions or when you want to add some flair to your everyday look.
#3
The rope braid
The rope braid gives a unique twist to traditional braiding techniques.
It is created by twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly until the end.
This style gives a textured appearance that can be worn as a single braid or combined with other styles for added dimension.
#4
The crown braid
The crown braid gives an elegant, regal look by wrapping around the head like a crown.
It is created by picking up small sections from the front and sides of the head and braiding them toward the back, till the whole head is encircled with plaited strands.
This style is ideal for weddings or formal events where you want to make an impression.
#5
The waterfall braid
The waterfall braid gives an ethereal touch by letting some strands fall freely, while others are woven into a cascading pattern along one side of the head.
It is created by dropping alternate pieces as you go along, giving an illusion of flowing water cascading down through twisted locks.
This style is perfect for those who want to add a touch of romance to their hair.